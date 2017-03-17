Kris Bernal sumobra ang laki ng boobs; lumiit ang pwet By Alex Brosas Bandera

LAIT ang inabot ni Kris Bernal when photos of her wearing a swimsuit surfaced on social media. Halatang-halata raw ang retokadong boobs ni Kris sa pictorial niya. Napansin din ng fans ang kanyang pangit na figure dahil wala siyang puwet. “Nagpalaki ng boobs sana nagpalaki na rin ng puwit.” “Panget na! Hindi na bumagay sa katawan nya sobrang pagkapayat eh.” “Mukhang di siya confident kaya nagpadagdag…nagpalaki lang, pinapakita na lagi…mas ok pa siya nung simple lang siya kesa ngayun.” “Hindi ako maka move on sa boobs mo kris b. I have no doubt na sesexy ka! Pro hnd lang tlga bagay..real talk lang, sorry.!” ‘Yan ang hanash nila sa online portal.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.