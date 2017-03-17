True ba, Marian imbiyerna kay Andrea?

DID Marian Something’s isnabera stance rear its ugly head anew?

Reports from an online portal detailed Marian’s pang-iisnab sa starlet na si Andrea Torres not once but twice.

It was reported that during the Sunday show ng GMA 7 ay hindi binanggit ni Marian na kasama sa isang production number si Andrea. One co-host was quick enough para i-mention ang name ni Andrea.

And when the two went to their respective dressing rooms, nagkasalubong daw ang dalawa sa hallway. Andrea reportedly said “hi” to Marian. Parang wala raw narinig ang dyowa ni Dingdong Dantes.

Although Andrea, in her December interview, doused rumors of a spat with Marian, muli na naming nabuhay ang rift nila. Whether imagined or real, mukhang may patutunguhan pa ang tsismis.

Bakit, ano ba ang kasalanan ni Andrea kay Marianita? Nagselos ba siya sa mga maiinit na eksena ni Andrea kay Dingdong sa hindi nag-rate na soap nitong Alyas Robinhood?

Kinuyog ng negative comments si Marianita sa isang online portal.

“Mukha nga may attitude problem talaga kita mo agad sa pagsasalita. sabi nagkabati na nag exchange ng sweet msgs sa IG pero pagkatapos unfollow naman nila ang isat isa. Then binura ni Marian ung comment ng nagtanong. Ano yun damage control lng ang msg? Labo eh.”

“Kung totoo man o hindi ang issue nila Marian at Andrea, bahala sila. Pero sa totoo lng tlgang hindi maganda ugali ni Marian, khit sa nga tga GMA alam nila yan.”

“Kasi mang aagaw cya kaya takot maagawan.”

“Parang c Bella Padilla din dba inabangan nya sa CR kung dpa nanlaban c Bella bka kung ano na ngyari sa mukha nya kaya nga yan napalipat sa abscbn. Lahat na lang ba inaaway pag naging leading lady ng asawa nya lalo kung threaten sa knya.

“E kausapin nya husband nya mag retire na at sya na lang mag work for them. Tiwala lang marian besides may anak na kayo. I have nothing against u only one thing be professional may issue man o wala.”

Nasa Japan ngayon sina Marianita kasama ang family niya kaya siguro wala pa siyang reaction. But knowing her, tiyak na iisnabin lang niya ang issue na ito. Si Marian pa ba?