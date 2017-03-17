Ronnie: Wala kaming relasyon ni Vice!

ILANG beses nang naba-blind item ang tungkol sa relasyon diumano nina Hashtag member Ronnie Alonte at Unkabogable Star Vice Ganda. Ayon sa mga chika, si Ronnie raw ang lalaking tinutukoy ni Vice na nagpapaligaya ngayon sa kanya. Kahapon, sa launching ng Club Penshoppe PH, kung saan isa si Ronnie sa ipinakilalang bagong brand ambassador, tinuldukan na ng binata ang tsismis sa kanila ni Vice. Aniya, magkaibigan lang sila ng TV host-comedian at hindi totoong nagli-live in na sila. Ayon kay Ronnie, sa showbiz daw kasi, kapag nakita ang isang lalaki na may kasamang beki, iisipin agad may relasyon na. “Ganu’n talaga, eh. Makita ka lang nila na may kasamang gay, may malisya na agad. Pero sinasabi ko naman sa mga followers ko kung ano ang totoo. “Pero ‘yun nga, hindi mo naman mai-explain sa lahat ng bashers yung talagang nangyayari kasi ang paniniwala nila agad, ‘Uy ganu’n sila, ganu’n sila.’ “Sobrang okay kami ni Vice, sa lahat ng nakakasalamuha ko na same ni Vice, sobrang okay lahat dahil mabait sila sa akin at patuloy nila akong sinusuportahan. Mabait ako sa kanila, mabait sa akin si Vice, magkaibigan kami at wala po kaming relasyon,” paliwanag pa ni Ronnie. Next ish, ise-share namin sa inyo ang iba pang detalye about Ronnie’s career, kabilang na ang pagiging bagong endorser ng Club Penshoppe PH kasama ang iba pang Kapamilya stars na sina Sofia Andres, Loisa Andalio at former PBB housemate Tanner Mata.

