Sanya, Rocco nagkabalikan, nagsabihan ng ‘I love you’

NAPASIGAW sa sobrang kilig ang mga Encantadiks matapos mapanood ang kissing scene nina Sanya Lopez at Rocco Nacino sa fantasy series ng GMA 7 na Encantadia. Nangyari ito nang patagong dumalaw si Aquil (Rocco) sa Lireo at aksidenteng nakita ni Danaya (Sanya). Tila na-miss ng reyna ang dating punong heneral dahil nang makita niya ang binata, hinarang niya ito upang hindi makaalis agad at sinabihan pa ng “I love you.” Ramdam na ramdam ng mga manonood ang feelings ng dalawa nang biglang halikan ni Aquil ang Hara ng Lireo kaya naman hindi kataka-takang naging trending topic ito sa Twitter. Magkabalikan na nga kaya ang dalawa ngayong wala pa ring nagbago sa kanilang feelings? Mas nagiging exciting pa ang kuwento ng Encantadia kaya patuloy pa ring tinututukan ng mga Kapuso viewers gabi-gabi pagkatapos ng 24 Oras sa GMA Telebabad!

