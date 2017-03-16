Kaanak ng nasawi sa drug operation nagreklamo sa Ombudsman By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naghain ng reklamo sa Office of the Ombudsman ang mga kaanak ng mga biktima ng iregular umanong drug operation ng Quezon City Police sa Brgy. Payatas noong Agosto 21. Nagreklamo sina Maria Belen Daa, Marilyn Malimban, ant Lydia Gabo bilang dagdag sa nauna ng inihaing reklamo ng nabuhay sa pamamaril na si Efren Morillo. Napaslang sa operasyon ng pulisya sina Marcelo Daa Jr., Rhaffy Gabo, ay Jessie Cule, asawa ni Malimban. Hindi naman sumama sa kanila ang pamilya ng ika-apat na nasawi na si Anthony Comendo na natatakot umano. Ang mga inireklamo ay sina Police Senior Insp. Emil Garcia, PO3 Allan Formilleza, PO1 James Aggarao at PO1 Melchor Navisaga, na dati ay nakatalaga sa Batasan Police station, at ang mga impormante umano na sina Lea Barcelona, Mary Joy Ralo, Lorie Barcelona, Richard Riñon, at isang alyas Manok. Apat na reklamong murder, isang kaso ng frustrated murder, at paglabag sa Planting pf Illegal Firearms (RA 10591) ang isampa sa kanila. “Dahil sa pagkamatay ni Rhaffy (Gabo) ay lubos akong nalulungkot. Hindi makatarungan ang ginawa nila sa aking anak na si Rhaffy. Ngunit higit pa doon, kaming lahat sa bahay ay takot na takot na kami ay balikan ng mga pulis dahil maaari namin silang sampahan ng kaso,” saad ng reklamo. Nauna ng naghain ng Writ of Amparo ang pamilya ng mga nasawi at kinatigan ito ng Korte Suprema. Nagpalabas ang Korte Suprema ng Temporary Protection Order at pinagbawalan ang mag respondent at kanilang mga ahente na lumapit ng may isang kilometro sa bahay ng mga kaanak ng nasawi.

