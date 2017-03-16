Dadaan sa Edsa sisingilin ng MMDA By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinaghihinay-hinay ng isang lider ng Kamara de Representantes ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority sa plano nito na singilin ng ‘traffic congestion fee’ ang mga dumadaan sa EDSA.

Ayon kay House committee on Metro Manila Development chairman at Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo kuwestyunable ang planong ito ng MMDA dahil lalabas na doble-doble ang buwis na sinisingil sa publiko.

Punto ni Castelo, buwis ng publiko ang ipinagpagawa ng EDSA at ang mga may-ari ng sasakyan ay pinagbabayad pa ng road user’s tax tuwing magpaparehistro ng sasakyan.

“As a matter of principle, the legality of imposing additional fees for the use of certain roads may be questionable as it can constitute double taxation — maybe even triple taxation,” dagdag ni Castelo.

Bukod dito ay maaaring wala rin umanong kapangyarihan ang MMDA upang magpataw ng ganitong buwis.

“Imposing another fee may not only be a big burden, but may be excessive and inequitable taxation especially since government is also planning to impose higher excise taxes on fuel,” saad ng solon.

Hindi rin umano magiging madali ang pagpapatupad ng planong ito na kinopya sa Singapore. Gagastos din umano ng malaki ang gobyerno dahil sa kakailanganing teknolohiya.

Ayon sa MMDA sisingilin ang mga gumagamit ng EDSA at ang halaga ay depende sa haba ng kanilang tatakbuhin at kung anong klaseng sasakyan.

Sa halip na kumuha ng tiket katulad ng pagdaan sa mga toll gate, ang mga sasakyan ay kakabitan ng gadget upang malaman kung saang bahagi ito ng EDSA pumasok at lumabas at kung anong oras.

