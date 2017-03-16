8 OFWs arestado sa Hong Kong dahil sa 5-6 INQUIRER.net

ARESTADO ang mag-asawang Hong Kong national at walong Filipino domestic helper dahil umano sa pagpapautang ng 5-6, kung saan binibiktima ang iba pang mga Pinoy domestic helpers.

Iniulat ng South China Morning Post na nagpapautang ang mag-asawa, na may edad na 49-anyos at 50-anyos sa mga Pinoy domestic helpers mula Marso hanggang Oktubre noong isang taon.

Kinuha nila ang walong OFWs, na silang nagbibigay ng kliyenteng Pinoy, kapalit ng insentibo.

Nakakautang ang mga biktima mula 4,000 to 15,000 Hong Kong dollars (P26,000 hanggang P97,000), ngunit kailangan nilang magbayad ng 10 porsiyentong interes, na doble sa pinayagan ng baas.

Sa kabuuan, kumita ang mag-asawa ng mahigit HK$12 million (P77.5 million). “The debtors were required to surrender their passports and employment contracts as security,” sabi ni Supt. Chan Hon-ming, ng Organized Crime and Triad Bureau. “Passports and employment contracts would be returned to the debtors if they could settle their loan by making a one-off payment.”

Sa isinagawang operasyon ng pulisya noong Linggo at Lunes, nakumpiska ng mga pulis ang HK$106,000 (P685,000), 242 Philippine passport, mga employment contract, bank statement, debit at mga resibo.

