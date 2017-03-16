Bello pinirmahan na ang order na nagbabawal sa labor contracting, subcontracting Inquirer

PINIRMAHAN na ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III ang Department Order (DO) na nagbabawal sa contracting at subcontracting.

Pinalitan ng Department Order No. 174 ang DO 18-A, matapos ang mga reklamo mula sa mga grupo ng mga mangagawa dahil sa mga kuwestiyonableng probisyon nito. Sinabi ni Bello na tinangka niya na makapaglabas ng DO na katanggap-tanggap sa mga negosyante at mga manggagawa.

“But after almost nine months of dialogues, meetings and consultations, the fundamental difference between labor and employer remains,” sabi ni Bello.

