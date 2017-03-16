Palasyo iginiit na walang basehan ang impeachment vs DU30
3:44 pm | Thursday, March 16th, 2017
IGINIIT ng Palasyo na walang basehan ang inihaing impeachment laban kay Pangulong Duterte, kasabay ng pagsasabing bahagi lamang ito ng black propaganda ng kanyang mga kritiko.
“The impeachment complaint is utterly baseless there being no basis in fact and in law hence it will not prosper,” sabi ni Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo.
Idinagdag ni Panelo na nais lamang ng oposisyon na siraan ang reputasyon ni Duterte.
“Like other groundless and malicious accusations against the President on his integrity, the impeachment complaint will not fly, nor will it make a dent on the overwhelming popularity of President Duterte. Every official act and utterrance of the President is pursuant to his constitutional mandate to serve and protect the people as head of government,”ayon pa kay Panelo.
Aniya, hindi rin apektado ang trabaho ni Duterte sa kabila ng impeachment na inihain laban sa kanya.
“Such filing will not deter his resolve to continue vigorously his war against the illegal drug trade, criminality and corruption as well as to bring economic prosperity to the country by demolishing the obstacles that shackle it,” sabi pa ni Panelo.
