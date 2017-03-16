Stonefish bininyagan na Bandera

PORMAL nang nabinyagan ang bagong silang na apo ni Pangulong Duterte na si Stonefish alas-10 ng umaga kahapon sa St. Francis of Assisi Parish sa Maa, Davao City kung saan dumalo ang presidente. Ayon sa tanggapan ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte naging pribado ang okasyon kung saan tanging mga miyembro lamang ng pamilya Duterte at Carpio at mga tumayong ninong at ninang ang dumalo para sa binyag ni Marko Digong Duterte Carpio na mas kilala bilang Stonefish. Idinagdag ng opisina ni Mayor Inday na kabilang sa mga tumayong ninong ay sina dating pangulo at ngayon ay Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, mga kapatid na sina Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, Waldo Carpio, Cyril Marasigan, Neil Canedo, Jacob Soriano, Charlie Tan, Elijah Manuel Pepito, Joy Lamanosa, Orlando Basilio Jr., Aaron Velasco, Joseph Estrada, Jefry Tupas, at Brian William Uy. Ninang naman sina Janette Velasco, Darlyne Rubio, Mayjoy Ramos, Charo Rejuso-Munsayac, at Joyce Domingo-Dapat.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.