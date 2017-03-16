Impeachment isinampa vs Duterte

Sinampahan ng impeachment complaint ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano si Pangulong Duterte kahapon. Agad ding sinabi ni Alejano na hindi nila sasabayan ng kudeta ang inihain niyang reklamo kahapon. Iginiit din niya na hindi destabilisasyon ang paghahain niya ang reklamo. “Ano bang depenisyon ng destabilization dapat po maliwanag tayo d’yan. Kapag ba ikaw ay nag-criticize ng polisiya at actuations ng gobyerno, iyan ba ay destabilization?” ani Alejano na humarap sa media matapos isumite ang reklamo sa Kamara de Representantes. Ang paghahain umano nila ang reklamo ay patunay na nais nilang dumaan sa legal na proseso. Si Alejano ay isa sa mga kasama ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes sa Oakwood mutiny laban sa Arroyo government. Kailangang iendorso ng 98 kongresista o one-third ng 293 kabuuang miyembro ng Kamara ang reklamo ni Alejano upang maiakyat ito sa Senado na magsasagawa ng impeachment trial. Kailangan naman ng boto ng 16 na senador para maalis si Duterte sa Malacanang. “Duterte committed high crimes of bribery, multiple murder and crimes against humanity when he adopted a state policy of inducing policemen, other law enforcement authorities and vigilante groups into the extra-judicial killings of more than 8,000 persons who were merely suspected of being drug offenders,” ani Alejano. Kasama rin sa reklamo ang koneksyon umano ni Duterte sa Davao Death Squad na sinasabing nasa likod ng serye ng pagpatay. Isinama rin ang umano’y 11,000 ghost employees ng Davao City noong siya ang mayor ng siyudad at ang umano’y P2 bilyong unexplained wealth nito. “Panahon na para managot si Pres. Duterte sa mga kasalanan niya sa bayan,” ani Alejano. Ang grounds of impeachment sa reklamo ay Culpable Violation of the Constitution, Bribery, Betrayal of Public Trust, Graft and Corruption at Other High Crimes.

