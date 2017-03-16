Teaser ng new movie ng KathNiel pinagkaguluhan

MISIS na si Kathryn Bernardo ni Daniel Padilla

Well, at least in their latest film.

Halos isang minuto lang ang haba ng teaser ng latest movie project ng KathNiel na “Can’t Help Falling In Love” pero pumalo na ito ng may dalawang milyong views after a day of posting.

Fans are raving, both the die hard fans and the fans who just like watching these kind of films. Very matured na raw talaga ang acting ng KathNiel.

Sa teaser pa lang ay alam na comedy lilinya ito. Pinakita kasi rito ang isang sexy and serious looking Kathryn Bernardo entering a what seems like a party setting. Nakatayo si Daniel Padilla at mukhang manghang-mangha sa pagpasok ni Kath at may slow motion effect pa.

Nagpakilala si Kath kay DJ at bigla-biglang sinabi: I’m your wife! Sabay pakita ng dokumento na magpapakita nito.

Tapos biglang sasabihin din na maghiwalay na sila.

Konting details pa lang ng film ang inilabas sa teaser na ito pero mukhang hooked ang mga nag-aabang.

Dahil trending din ang #CHFILMusicVideo online mukhang lahat ay mae-LSS muna sa Can’t Help Falling In Love.