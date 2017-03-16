Basher kay Pia: Itali mo na lang ang BF mo para walang umagaw!

MISS Universe Pia Wurtzbach took a swipe at some girls who she feels are planning to snatch her boyfriend si Marlon Stockinger.

Apparently, Pia is aware that there are some girls who are messaging her boyfriend, probably asking for a date with him.

“That’s mine on the left. You girls better know. Stop messaging my boyfriend. I know who you girls are. And I feel sorry for girls who let this one go. But oh well he’s mine now.”

That was Pia’s message sa mga anaconda girls. With that ay marami ang na-turn off kay Pia.

“Pia…pangit kasi sayo na mgsabi ka nyan sa public my title ka pa naman….prang candy pala jowa mo!!!!

“Tingnan mo madami ka na tuloy haters tsaka pag sobra ganda at gwapo na din pangit na buti pa ang simple mas tumatagal gumaganda na pasalamat ka ma may pera ka mas naaalagaan mo sarili mo pero kung ngkataon simpleng pia ka lng hay….di mo cguro masasabi mga yan.”

“Do not be insecure queen P. Ganda mo. kaya lang palit palit ka ng bf kung mkapagpose ka pa ng pics nyo nakabikini ka bka pagsawaan ka agad. do not go almost naked. display mo pa naman.”

“Ano ba yan pia para ka naman inaagawan ng jowa, feeling super gwapo ng boy friend mo. and you putting down your self, Ms. Universe ka pa naman. naging low class because of that ikaw ang nagkakandarapa sa boy friend mo. itali mo Kasi Sa skirt mo para di makawala.”

We totally understood where Pia is coming from. Bakit kasi may mga babaeng alam nang may girlfriend ang lalaki pero nilalandi pa? Ganoon ba sila pinalaki ng mga ina nila?