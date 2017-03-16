Isabelle nakipaghubaran kay Pietro, nagtagisan sa ‘bato-bato strip’

WATCHED Isabelle Daza and Pietro Boselli’s “bato-bato strip” game on social media. It was a take off from the popular “bato-bato pick” game we all played when we were young.

Kakaloka ang mechanics kasi kailangang maghubad ng suot niya ang matatalo sa game. Naunang natalo si Isabelle at sandals ang una niyang hinubad. Sapatos naman ang unang hinubad ni Pietro. When she lost in another round, hinubad ni Isabelle ang pants niya. The world’s sexiest Math teacher got his T-shirt off his body when he lost in another round.

Ang red polo blouse naman ang hinubad ni Isabelle nang matalo siya ni Pietro. In the end, na-lost din si Pietro kaya naman hinubad niya ang kanyang pants and he was just wearing his white briefs nang matapos ang game.

Although it was obviously taped to beef up interest in one local clothing line which Isabelle and Pietro are endorsing, marami pa rin ang natuwa sa video.