True ba, anak ni Pacman bagong dyowa ni Julia Barretto?

A Love To Last star Julia Barretto is really beautiful. And in fairness, ang haba-haba ng buhok, ha.

Fact is, tatlong guys ang nali-link sa kanya ngayon – Joshua Garcia, Ronnie Alonte and reportedly Manny Pacquiao’s son, Jimuel Pacquiao. Si Joshua ang special guest ni Julia sa kanyang 20th birthday celebration.

“Happy birthday to my golden girl. Shine bright as you always have. You are destined for great and wonderful things. May this birthday be a special milestone leading to bigger things,” caption ni Joshua sa IG photo niya with Julia.

Si Ronnie naman na leading man niya sa A Love To Last ay sinamahan naman si Julia sa ospital when she had a check-up.

Ang latest chika, si Jimuel Pacquiao raw ang totong dyowa ni Julia na parang ang hirap namang paniwalaan dahil never pa namin silang nakitang magkasama together sa kahit na anong event.