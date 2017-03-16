Jessy Mendiola nagpalaki raw ng boobs, nagparetoke ng ilong

WHEN Jessy Mendiola posted some of her sexy photos where she was clad in a swimsuit, may nakapansin na parang niretoke ang kanyang nose and boobs.
“Compare ninyo before and after ng ilong and boobies niya. May mga nagcomment na nga sa IG niya sa isang pic niya, anyare bakit lumaki.”
“Please check her pics few years ago! Hindi ganyan ka kitid and katangkad yung nose bridge nya. Ewan ko lang din kung nadala dun sa pagkaka edit nung face nya kaya tumangkad yung ilong.”
‘Yan ang hanas ng dalawang guys na sinagot naman ng fan ni Jessy who said, “Her nose has always looked good. Matangos. half pinay si Jessy. basta lang talaga may masabi yung bashers.”
