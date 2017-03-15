Palasyo: Kaso vs Trillanes tuloy Bandera

SINABI ng Palasyo na pinag-aaralan na ng Department of Justice (DOJ) at ng Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) ang mga kasong isasampa laban kay Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV matapos ang umano’y sunod-sunod na paninira kay Pangulong Duterte. Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo na tiyak na makakasuhan si Trillanes. “Sina SolGen (Jose) Calida at si DOJ Secretary Vit Aguirre ay pinag-aaralan po ang puwedeng i-file na kaso,” sabi ni Panelo. Idinagdag ni Panelo na bahagi umano ng destabilisasyon laban kay Dutete ang mga isyung inilulutang ng kampo ni Trillanes. “Definitely, puwedeng maghain ng kaso laban sa kanila para makita naman nila na mali ang ginagawa nila, ginugulo lang nila ang administrasyon. Na imbes na tumulong eh naghahasik sila ng lagim at iyong takot, sinisiraan nila ang reputasyon ng Presidente,” ayon pa kay Panelo. Nauna nang lumutang si SPO3 Arthur Lascanas kung inakusahan niya si Duterte na nasa likod ng Davao Death Squad (DDS).

