Binay isinulong ang imbistigasyon sa mga reklamo vs Cesar Montano

ISINULONG ni Sen Nancy Binay ang imbestigasyon ng Senado kaugnay ng mga reklamo ng mga empleyado ng Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) laban sa kanilang chief operating officer na Cesar Montano, kung saan sangkot umano ang aktor sa mga kuwestiyonableng mga kontrata, maling pamamalakad at nepotismo.

“It is imperative that we look into the complaints against Mr. Montano. He is leading an agency tasked with domestic and international promotions of the Department of Tourism. As such, he must act with the protection of the image of the TPB and the government in mind at all times,” sabi ni Binay, na siyang chair ng Senate committee on tourism, sa isang pahayag.

Kasabay nito, nanawagan din si Binay kay Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo na siyasatin ang mga akusasyon laban kay Montano.

“We cannot allow our efforts to promote the country as a top tourist destination to be ruined by controversies, especially one involving an official of our tourism agency,” dagdag ni Binay.

Inihain ni Binay ang Senate Resolution No. 326, kung saan nais niya ang Senate committee on accountability of public officers and investigations o ang blue ribbon committee na imbestigahan ang mga reklamong isinampa laban sa Presidential Action Center laban kay Montano tatlong buwan matapos ang kanyang pagkakatalaga sa puwesto.

“This investigation will enable us to review our laws and ensure that issues of malfeasance, misfeasance and charges of graft and corruption in the government are immediately addressed,” ayon pa kay Binay.

Sa isinampang reklamo ng mga empleyado, umabot ng 24 ang mga umano’y katiwaliang kinasasangkutan ni Montano, kabilang na ang milyong-milyong maanomalyang mga kontrata, at pagkuha ng mga staff, bagamat wala namang mga bakanteng posisyon.