Mga kongresista may 10 araw na land trip

May 10 araw na land trip ang mga kongresista upang masuri nila ang Western at Eastern Nautical Highway.

Itinanggi naman ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na junket ang biyahe na ito na magsisimula sa Marso 16 hanggang 27.

“This is not a junket because so far we won’t spend beyond the budget allotted for out-town committee (initiatives),” ani Alvarez. “We have to inspect the port at ung mga dinadaanan kung safe ba to sa mga travelers.”

Ang biyahe ay pangungunahan ni House committee on transportation chairman at Catanduanes Rep. Cesar Sarmiento.

Nabatid na kasama sa biyahe sina House Majority Leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas, at Eastern Samar Rep. Ben Evardone.

Sa unang araw ay bibiyahe ang mga solon sa Calapan para pasinayaan ang Wakeboarding soft opening and demonstration at ribbon cutting ng seawall project at Wawa port projects.

Dederetso sila sa Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro para sa ribbon cutting ng bagong passenger terminal building ng Philippine Ports Authority. Dederetso naman sila sa Caticlan para sa Boracay Island-leg trip.

Pupunta rin sila sa Iloilo, Bacolod at Zamboanga del Norte kung saan pupuntahan nila ang Dakak Park and Beach Resort. Susunod nilang pupuntahan ang Cagayan de Oro City at Malaybalay, Bukidnon.

Kasama sa pupuntahan ang Davao, Tacloban, at Legazpi.