Swimming ng barkada, natigil sa bangkay na bumalandra By John Roson Bandera

Naantala ang pagsi-swimming ng isang grupo ng kabataan nang makatagpo sila ng bangkay sa dinayo nilang creek sa Asingan, Pangasinan, Martes ng hapon. Natagpuan ng isang grupo ng mga estudyante ang bangkay ni Robert Molina sa bahagi ng creek na nasa Zone 7, Brgy. Coldit, dakong alas-3, ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Sadyang nagtungo ang mga estudyante doon para mag-swimming, nang mapansin ang bangkay na lumulutang sa creek, ayon sa ulat. Nagtanung-tanong ang Asingan Police sa mga kalapit na bayan tungkol sa pagkakakilanlan ng bangkay, hanggang sa makilala ito bilang si Molina, isang tindero ng isda na residente ng katabing bayan ng San Manuel. Napag-alaman na noong Martes ng umaga’y naiulat sa San Manuel Police na nawawala si Molina. Sinabi sa pulisya ng kanyang mga kamag-anak na huling nakita si Molina na naliligo habang lasing sa bahagi ng creek na malapit sa kanyang bahay sa Brgy. Cabaritan alas-5:30 ng hapon Lunes. Nakalagak ngayon ang mga labi ni Molina sa isang punerarya sa Asingan.

