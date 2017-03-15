Pagsibak sa mayor sa Surigao pinagtibay By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinagtibay ng Office of the Ombudsman ang desisyon nito na sibakin sa serbisyo ang isang mayor sa Surigao del Sur kaugnay ng P18.9 milyong ghost project nito. Walang nakitang dahilan ang Ombudsman upang baguhin ang nauna nitong desisyon na guilty sa administrative case na Grave Misconduct at Serious Dishonesty si Lingig Mayor Roberto Luna Jr. Bukod sa pagkasibak sa puwesto, kasama sa parusa sa kanya ang pagkansela sa kanyang eligibility, pagkumpiska sa kanyang retirement benefits, at hindi na maaari na muling tumakbo sa eleksyon. Ayon sa Ombudsman, noong 2007 ay bumili ang munisipyo ng 36 sets ng SENAO SN 6108 long range radio/telephone at 35 sets ng SENAO SN 568 super long range cordless radio/telephone double base na nagkakahalaga ng P18.9 milyon. Ginamit sa pagbili ang pondo ni dating Rep. Peter Paul Jed Falcon sa ilalim ng 2007 Congressional Initiative Fund. Inaprubahan umano ni Luna ang pagbabayad sa Philflex Trading and General Merchandise kahit na hindi pa nade-deliver ang mga gamit. Nagpalabas ng Notice of Disallowance ang Commission on Audit sa transaksyong ito.

