May bagong tren man, pasahero ng MRT tiis-tiis pa rin By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Marami ng bagong bagon ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 pero wala pa ring ginhawang mararamdaman ang mga pasahero nito. Sa pagdinig ng House committee on transportation kahapon, sinabi ni Transportation Usec. Cesar Chavez na 48 bagong bagon na ang nai-deliver ng Deljian Locomotive sa bansa. Pero hindi pa rin napapakinabangan ang mga ito dahil kulang umano ang suplay ng kuryente para mapatakbo ang mga ito. Kapag peak hour o mula 6:30 hanggang 9 ng umaga at 5 ng hapon hanggang 7 ng gabi, dapat ay 60 tren ang bumibiyahe upang hindi masyadong siksikan ang mga pasahero. Pero ang suplay umano ng kuryente ay para lamang sa 20 tren. Bukod dito, kailangan din umano na palitan ng digital ang control system ng MRT na gagastusan ng P54 milyon. Kailangan ding palitan ang signaling system na nagkakahalaga naman ng P888 milyon. Sa kabila nito, sinabi ni Chavez na nabawasan na ang mga insidente kung saan kailangang pababain ang mga pasahero dahil nasira ang tren. Mula sa 36 kada buwan, ngayon ay 27-28 na beses na lamang umano ang mga unloading incident sa mga istasyon. Umaabot sa .5 milyon ang sumasakay sa MRT araw-araw.

