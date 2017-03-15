P236M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto walang nakakuha By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang nanalo sa P236 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola Martes ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 06-07-19-16-36-04. Umabot sa P31.1 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P48,730 ang 32 mananaya na nakakuha ng lima sa anim na numerong lumabas. Tig-P640 naman ang 1,920 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 32,705 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.