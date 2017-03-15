Publiko magmumulta kapag walang MRT-LRT common station sa 2019 By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Uminit nanaman ang ulo ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez kahapon sa pagdinig ng House committee on transportation ng malaman na magmumulta ang gobyerno kapag hindi naitayo ang common station ng Metro Rail Transit 3 at Light Rai Transit 1 at 7 sa 2019. At ang lalo umanong nakakabuwisit, ay ang hindi umano pagmamadali ng Department of Transportation na masimulan na ang proyekto at ang pagbabago nito sa orihinal na plano kahit na mas malaki ang gagastusin dito. Sinabi ni DOTr Usec. Cesar Chavez na sa ilalim ng pinasok na kontrata ng ahensya sa Light Rail Manila Corp., kailangang mayroon ng common station sa 2019. “We are obligated, we have a contract, we have to produce a common station to that LRMC,” ani Chavez. Hindi naman alam ni Chavez kung magkano ang multa dahil dedepende umano ito kung gaano karaming pasahero ang hindi makakapasok sa istasyon dahil sa kawalan ng common station. Sinabi ni Alvarez na kung magmumulta, hindi umano ang gobyerno ang dapat na magbayad kundi ang mga opisyal ng DOTr na hindi gumawa ng kanilang trabaho. Nabatid na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa naisusumite ng DOTr sa National Economic Development Authority ang Memorandum of Agreement na pinirmahan noong Enero 2017 para sa itatayong common station na gagastusan ng P2.2 bilyon. Inamin ni Chavez na mahihirapan na matapos ang common station sa 2019. Ang ipinagtataka ni Alvarez, bakit kinailangan pang palitan ng DOTr ang orihinal na plano ng common station gayong may hinahabol itong deadline. “Alam ba ni Secretary (Arthur) Tugade yan na kumuha kayo ng lubid at ipinasok niyo ang ulo nyo?,” tanong ni Alvarez. Mas mura rin ang orihinal na plano na nagkakahalaga lamang ng P700 milyon. “Next time, ask the Secretary to attend the hearing,” sabi ni Alvarez kay Chavez.

