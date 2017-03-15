GMA etal sisibakin sa Mayo

Sa pagbabalik ng sesyon sa Mayo sisibakin ang mga lider ng Kamara de Representantes na hindi bumoto pabor sa death penalty bill.

Ayon kay House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang mga partido ng mga sisibaking opisyal ang matatalaga ng ipapalit sa mga aalisin. Kasama sa sisibakin si dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo, isa sa 14 na House deputy speaker.

“They will be replaced after we return back from (congressional) break,” an Alvarez. “It will happen after the break. We are just waiting for the nominees from the respective parties.”

Kahapon ang huling sesyon ng Kongreso at muli silang magbabalik sa Mayo 2.

Bukod kay Arroyo, aalisin din ang mga militanteng kongresista na mayroong hawak na posisyon kahit pa sumusuporta kay Pangulong Duterte ang mga ito.

Kasama sa mga ito sina ACT Rep. Antonio Tinio, chairman ng House Committee on Public Information; Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, chairman ng House Committee on Natural Resources; at Gabriela Rep. Emmi De Jesus, chairman ng House Committee on Poverty Alleviation.

“We have to apply the same rule,” giit ni Alvarez.

Kung ang tingin umano sa gagawin ni Alvarez ay pagsusunog ng tulay, wala umano itong problema sa kanya. “Then so be it….I cannot do something about it.”

Itinanggi naman ni Alvarez na mayroong lamat ang supermajority coalition sa Kamara gaya ng alegasyon ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman.

“Baka yung ulo niya ang may crack. Lahat naman ino-oppose niya eh. Kaya may crack na siguro.”

Sa botong 217-54 at isang abstention, inaprubahan ng Kamara sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang death penalty bill noong Marso 7.