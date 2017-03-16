Atom umalma sa titulong ‘hottest math teacher’ ng foreign model By Jun Nardo Bandera

REACT ang news reporter turned actor na si Atom Araullo sa kanyang Twitter account sa tawag sa isang foreign model na rumampa para sa isang clothing brand. Hottest Math teacher kasi ang branding ng guy. Tweet ni Atom kahapon, “Medyo matinding assertion yung ‘hottest match teacher in the world’ ha. Hindi ba papalag mga math teacher natin diyan.” Agree kami kay Atom. Super-super ang pagsamba sa teacher-model na ito (Pietro Boselli) na mas naging kontrobersyal pa nang mabanggit ang pangalan ng sexy star na si Ellen Adarna sa kanyang interview. Para bang wala nang ibang hot kungdi siya lang, huh! Eh si Atom nga, hot din ang dating pero pirmis lang siya. Hindi na kasi kailangang gawing obvious ang obvious na obvious na.

