Hiling ng Aldub Nation: Alden, Maine dapat gumawa ng pelikulang mala-Mr. & Mrs. Smith

NA-PACK-UP ang taping ng Destined To be Yours sa Quezon. Sa Metro Manila na ngayon ang location ng primetime series nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza sa GMA 7.

Kaya magiging mas magaan na rin ang paglabas nina Alden at Meng sa Eat Bulaga once dito na ang taping nila sa Manila. Nakabuo na naman kasi sila ng bagong characters sa Juan For All All For Juan bilang Barangay Secretary (Maine) at Bae-rangay Tanod (Alden).

Eh sa DTBY, na-capture na ng dalawa ang manonood. Hook na hook na ang lahat hindi lang dito kungdi pati sa ibang bansa. Kahit nadi-delay ang telecast nito sa abroad, watch pa rin sila para ma-update sa kaganapan kina Benjie at Sinag.

Kaya naman ang followers ng dalawa, ang konsepto naman ang gagawing movie ang inaabangan.

May nag-suggest ngang konsepto, ang foreign movie na “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” na ginawa ng estranged couple na sina Angelina Jolie at Brad Pitt. Aksyon na may kasamang kilig daw ‘yon!