Janella nabiktima ng sindikatong nagnanakaw sa mga bank account

MUKHANG nabiktima rin ng sindikato ang Kapamilya youngstar na si Janella Salvador na sangkot sa pagnanakaw ng pera sa mga bank account ng mga private individuals.

Una nang ibinalita ng ina ni Janella na si Jenine Desiderio na nadiskubre nilang nabawasan ng mahigit P100,000 ang laman ng bank account ng kanyang anak.

Ayon sa singer-actress, makikita sa bank statement ni Janella na ginawa ang sunud-sunod na transaction noong August, 2016, sa Tokyo Disneyland, Japan. Ngunit ayon nga sa mag-ina, hindi sila nagpunta ng Japan last year.

Sa panayam ng The World Tonight sa ANC, sinabi ni Jenine na, “Ang kaduda-duda dito ay same amount, same date, same name, tapos paulit-ulit ng tatlong beses. In one date, parang tatlong transactions.”

Sabi pa ni Jenine, late na nilang nadiskubre ang pagkawala ng pera sa bangko ni Janella dahil late ring nai-deliver ang statement of account ng dalaga. Hindi rin daw sila naalerto ng bangko sa mga ginawang transaksiyon sa Japan dahil hindi naka-enrol sa online banking ang account ni Janella.

Pahayag naman ng ka-loveteam ni Elmo Magalona, “I got sad when I saw it ‘coz, first of all, I find it really disappointing and sad that people nowadays can just steal big amount of money that other people worked hard for, of course.”

At kahapon nga, ipinarating ni Jenine sa publiko na naibalik na ng bangko ang perang na-debit sa account ng anak. Sa kanyang social media account, nag-post ang veteran singer ng mensaheng, “Thanks for the show of concern, guys! Fyi, as of late this afternoon, i was informed by Metrobank that they already replaced the amount that we lost.

“Thank you, Metrobank, for the immediate resolution of this case. I hope this doesn’t happen again to anyone. Beware & stay alert!”