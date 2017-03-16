‘Sabihin na nating bastos si Vice, pero nirerespeto niya si Ate Guy!’

BAGAMA’T umaani ng batikos si Vice Ganda bunsod ng reklamo ni Nora Aunor, we choose to side with the Unkabogable Star (sukdulang magsagawa ng mass action ang mga Noranians).

Dalawang magkatapat na programa pa man din ang tinanguan ni Ate Guy nitong Sabado: ang Eat Bulaga at ang It’s Showtime.

Pero dahil unang nag-commit ang Superstar sa EB ito ang kanyang sinipot.

Kung liliimiin, between the two noontime programs ay ang It’s Showtime segment na Tawag Ng Tanghalan ang hindi dapat palampasin ni Nora, this being the amateur singing contest that swung open the doors sa showbiz that made her the only Superstar that she is.

Pero mas pinili nga niyang mag-guest at sumalang sa Jackpot En Poy ng EB na para bang isang major segment ‘yon o spin-off ng isang institusyon nang programa tulad ng TNT.

Bakit, hindi ba puwedeng sa susunod na Sabado sumalang si Ate Guy sa said segment?

Du’n naman sa ibinigay na dahilan for snubbing IS dahil bastos daw ang main host nitong si Vice Ganda na makapagpatawa lang daw ay itsurang ipinapahiya nito ang kanyang panauhin, iko-contest namin ito.

Sana’y i-search ni Nora sa YouTube ang guesting noon ni Vilma Santos sa Gandang Gabi Vice.

Napanood namin ‘yon mismo, and nowhere in the late night show na kinakitaan ng pambabastos si Vice kay Ate Vi. Or kung sinuman ang mga nagiging panauhin nito for that matter.

Pang-ookray siguro, meron pero ang lantarang pamamahiya ay hindi nakapaloob sa guesting na ‘yon ni Ate Vi.

Oo nga’t produkto ng comedy bar si Vice Ganda kung saan kilala ang mga lugar na ‘yon sa pang-ookray o panlilibak ng mga taong nagpupunta roon, but the Unkabogable Star knows too well na hindi uubra ang brand of comedy niyang ‘yon on national TV.

Saka ang nag-iisang Superstar na si Nora Aunor pa ba naman ang pagtitripan ni Vice Ganda who, for sure, looks up to her?

Imposible namang bastusin ni Vice ang taong alam na alam niyang isa nang showbiz icon at mula pa sa segment nilang TNT, ‘no!

Sabihin na nating bastos at mahalay si Vice pero inilalagay niya ‘yon sa lugar (propriety ang tawag du’n), definitely hindi sa isang programang tinututukan ng buong mundo.

At kung may sasampolan man siya ng kanyang kabastusan, tiyak na pipiliin niya ang taong babastusin niya (save for his fun-poking at Jessica Soho at his concert years ago).

Hindi ang tulad ni Nora Aunor ang paglalakasan niya ng loob na ipahiya o bastusin dahil hindi ganoon ang pagkakakilala namin kay Vice Ganda!