Kris: Ang mga hindi ko ginagawa noon, ngayon ginagawa ko na! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

MULING nagpatikim si Kris Aquino sa kanyang travel special na Trip Ni Kris na mapapanood sa GMA 7 sa darating na March 26. Sa ipinost niyang video sa kanyang social media account, makikitang naglalakad ang TV host sa isang hanging bridge sa Minalungao National Park, Nueva Ecija. Sey ni Kris sa video, “Ang mga hindi ko ginawa dati, ngayon ginagawa ko na! I’m a changed person! At yung mga nasa harap ko inaalog lalo itong bridge na ito, gusto ko silang sakalin. “Okay, let’s do this. In fairness, matibay naman daw! “Most of the time, hindi talaga yung destination, it’s actually the journey. I can’t believe na ginagawa ko to, let’s go. Konti na lang just a few steps left. Masaya siya, at saka parang may feeling ka of achievement,” ani Kris. At nang matikman ang ipinagmamalaking delicacies ng Nueva Ecija, ang naging dialogue ni Kris, “Nakakaloka yung sarap!”

