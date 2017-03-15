Hirit daw ni Diego kay Cesar: Truth will prevail! LOL! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

HINDI man pinangalanan ni Diego Loyzaga kung sino ang pinatatamaan niya sa kanyang mga tweet kahapon, naniniwala ang mga netizen na para ito sa kanyang amang si Cesar Montano. Mukhang hindi pa nga talaga naaayos ang gusot sa pagitan ng mag-ama kung si Buboy nga ang pinariringgan ni Diego sa huling mga post niya sa Twitter. Ang paniniwala ng followers ni Diego sa social media, ang kanyang tweet na “the truth will prevail lol” ay patungkol sa kinasasangkutang issue ngayon ni Cesar bilang bagong chief operating officer ng Tourism Promotions Board (nasa ilalim ng Department of Tourism). Ilang netizens ang nagkomento sa ipinost ni Diego, sabi ng isa, “@loyzagadiegs Hahahhaa COMING OUT SOON!” Habang ang tweet naman ng isa niyang supporter ay, “@loyzagadiegs#vindicated!”

Sey naman ng isa pa, “@loyzagadiegsAyt. I think I know na!” Inirereklamo ngayon si Cesar ng ilang staff ng TPB dahil sa diumano’y “irregularities” na ginagawa ng aktor bilang COO ng TPB, kabilang na riyan ang pagtatalaga diumano nito ng kanyang mga kaanak sa ahensiya. Ngunit sa panayam kay Cesar, mariin nitong itinaggi ang mga akusasyon laban sa kanya. Aniya, “Siguro offshoot lang po ito ng na-discover kong anomalies and irregularities dito sa opisina, so offshoot lang po ito.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.