5 pusher, 3 user arestado sa Quezon Inquirer

ARESTADO ang limang drug pusher at tatlong user matapos ang isinagawang mga operasyon sa Quezon kahapon at noong Martes, ayon sa pulisya.

Sinabi ni Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, na naaresto ang mga suspek ng mga operatiba mula sa anti-illegal drug units ng Lucena City at bayan ng Dolores, Pagbilao at Lucban.

Sa Lucena City, naaresto ang suspek na si Jonathan de Chavez, isang drug pusher na nauna nang sumuko sa Oplan Tokhang, sa isang buy-bust operation sa Barangay 10 ganap na alas- 4:30 ng umaga kahapon.

Nakumpiska ng mga pulis ang apat na sachet ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P1,800, na handa na para sa distribusyon sa kanyang kliyente sa barangay.

Naaresto rin ng mga operatiba sina Louie Rivas, Maricel Rosales at Jessie Corachea, na sumisinghot ng shabu. Nahuli sa kanila ang tatlong gramo ng shabu.

Nauna nang naaresto ng mga pulis si Francis Rañola, 57, matapos maispatang may dala-dalang matalim na sandata sa Pleasantville Subdivision sa Barangay Ibabang Iyam ganap na alas-12 ng tanghali.

Nang kapkapan ang suspek, nakuha sa kanya ang isang coin purse na may lamang tatlong plastic ng shabu na tumitimbang ng 10 gramo na nagkakahalaga ng P18,500.

Sa Lucban, nahulihan ang suspek na si Lizandro Orno, 39, ng tatlong sachet ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P350 sa Barangay 4 noong Lunes.

Sa Pagbilao, arestado naman si Reniel Causapin, 27 matapos magbenta ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P500 sa isang undercover na pulis sa Barangay Bukal.

Samantala, sa Dolores, arestado naman si Rommel Soriano, 29 sa isang hiwalay na operasyon sa Barangay Bulakin II noong Lunes. Nahulihan si Soriano ng isang sachet ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P100.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.