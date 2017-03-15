Major concert ni Alden magaganap sa May 27

GOOD news sa lahat ng AlDub Nation! Kumpirmadung-kumpirmado na ang magaganap na solo concert ng Pambansang Bae na si Alden Richards.

Sa Instagram post ng GMA Records, nabatid na wala nang urungan ang nalalapit na solo major concert ni Alden na may titulong “Upsurge” na gaganapin sa May 27 sa KIA Theater.

Ayon sa IG post ng GMA, “MUST-READ: It’s Official! @aldenrichards02 #AldenUpsurge concert will be happening on May 27, 2017, Saturday (8pm) at the Kia Theatre.

“Produced by GMA Records and GMA Network. Ticket prices and special guests will be announced soon!”

Kung wala ng magiging problema, ang magsisilbing stage director ng concert ay si GB Sampedro, sa musical direction naman ni Marvin Querido.