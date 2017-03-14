Yummy Math teacher type si Ellen Adarna Bandera

MERONG isang kaabang-abang na pangyayari, at kung ito nga ay mangyayari. Type kasi nitong sikat at super guwapong Math teacher na si Pietro Boselli na makita at makilala ang sexy starlet na si Ellen Adarna. Sa press conference na ginawa ni Pietro para sa Bench last Sunday, hindi naiwasang mabanggit niya na nabighani siya sa alindog ni Ellen nang makita niya ang cover ng isang magazine kung saan ang aktres nga ang bida. Good thing Danel Calixto of W Talent, Ellen’s management, asked Pietro again in private and was able to catch it all on tape. “I’m really looking forward to meeting you and hopefully very soon. I don’t know why they haven’t introduced us yet,” chika ng yummy Math teacher sa isang clip. Payag daw siyang makipag-set up ng schedule para makapagkita silang dalawa. Ang haba ng hair ni Ellen. Ano kayang masasabi niya sa intention ng Math teacher. – Preen

