Misis ni Ian bet na bet ang pakikipaghalikan ng asawa kay Bea

IAN Veneracion’s kissing scene with Bea Alonzo in A Love To Last was never a big deal to the actor’s wife.

“Mukha siyang tanga kasi kinikilig siya. Kinukuwento ko sa kanya (Bea). Alam mo ba (na) sobrang kilig ang wife ko.

“Gusto ko sabihin, ‘dapat nagseselos ka, dapat hindi ka kinikilig kasi asawa mo ako, eh.’ Tawa siya nang tawa. Sobrang cool ng asawa ko,” chika ni Ian when we interviewed him sa taping ng A Love To Last recently.

Hindi inaangkin ni Ian ang success ng loveteam nila ni Bea sa nasabing teleserye. For him, “It is a collective effort talaga.”

“For example, from the script, from the management then the interpretation of the director nga. Ina-appreciate ko na they trust us as actors and they allow us to give interpretation of the scene.

“Sometimes we change the word, we change the scene. It’s a collaborative effort. Sometimes magic happens when it’s not just one person’s idea,” say niya.

Ang ikinaganda ng soap, ayon na rin kay Ian, ay walang kontrabida.

“From the very beginning we’re set out to do just that, na ‘yung character hindi black and white, walang masama, lahat sila tao lang na may kanya-kanyang dahilan, may kanya-kanyang konteksto on how they see things.

“Just like in real life, ‘di ba, we all have our reasons at hindi naman lahat magkakasundo. Minsan wala namang mali, tama naman sila sa kanilang pinanggagalingan. Ganoon ang aim namin from the start,” say niya.