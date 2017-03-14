Digong pwedeng litisin ng ICC sa isyu ng EJK

Posible umanong litisin ng International Criminal Court si Pangulong Duterte dahil sa extrajudicial killings sa bansa sa kasagsagan ng anti-illegal drugs campaign nito.

Ayon kay Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman maaaring manghimasok ang ICC kung lalabas na hindi makapagsasagawa ng maayos na imbestigasyon sa mga kaso ng pinaslang na drug suspects.

“The Duterte administration must not dismiss with cavalier attitude the possibility of the ICC taking jurisdiction over charges against President Duterte for involvement, enticement and/or condonation of extrajudicial killings related to the deadly campaign against the drug menace which may be considered crimes against humanity,” ani Lagman.

Ipinaalala ni Lagman na niratipika ng bansa ang Rome Statute of the ICC noong 2011.

Mayroon din umanong Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and Other Crimes Against Humanity (RA 9851) na may kinalaman sa command responsibility.

“A superior shall be criminally responsible as a principal for such crimes committed by subordinates under his/her effective command or control or effective authority and control as the case may be as a result his/her failure to properly exercise control over such subordinates,” ani Lagman na ang pinatutungkulan ay ang RA 9851.

Maaari umanong litisin ng ICC si Duterte kapag nabigo ang ahensya ng gobyerno gaya ng Department of Justice na magsagawa ng patas na imbestigasyon.

“But such state-initiated investigations, prosecutions, and trials should not be a mere facade, but rather an impartial, honest, and good faith investigation, prosecution, and trial. Otherwise, the ICC can step in, pursuant to the principle of complementarity, if the Philippines is shown to be unwilling or unable to investigate, prosecute, and try in good faith,” dagdag pa ni Lagman.

