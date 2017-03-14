Quantcast

Digong pwedeng litisin ng ICC sa isyu ng EJK

By

5:12 pm | Tuesday, March 14th, 2017

    duterte
Posible umanong litisin ng International Criminal Court si Pangulong Duterte dahil sa extrajudicial killings sa bansa sa kasagsagan ng anti-illegal drugs campaign nito.
    Ayon kay Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman maaaring manghimasok ang ICC kung lalabas na hindi makapagsasagawa ng maayos na imbestigasyon sa mga kaso ng pinaslang na drug suspects.
    “The Duterte administration must not dismiss with cavalier attitude the possibility of the ICC taking jurisdiction over charges against President Duterte for involvement, enticement and/or condonation of extrajudicial killings related to the deadly campaign against the drug menace which may be considered crimes against humanity,” ani Lagman.
    Ipinaalala ni Lagman na niratipika ng bansa ang Rome Statute of the ICC noong 2011.
    Mayroon din umanong Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and Other Crimes Against Humanity (RA 9851) na may kinalaman sa command responsibility.
    “A superior shall be criminally responsible as a principal for such crimes committed by subordinates under his/her effective command or control or effective authority and control as the case may be as a result his/her failure to properly exercise control over such subordinates,” ani Lagman na ang pinatutungkulan ay ang RA 9851.
    Maaari umanong litisin ng ICC si Duterte kapag nabigo ang ahensya ng gobyerno gaya ng Department of Justice na magsagawa ng patas na imbestigasyon.
    “But such state-initiated investigations, prosecutions, and trials should not be a mere facade, but rather an impartial, honest, and good faith investigation, prosecution, and trial. Otherwise, the ICC can step in, pursuant to the principle of complementarity, if the Philippines is shown to be unwilling or unable to investigate, prosecute, and try in good faith,” dagdag pa ni Lagman.
30
No Matter How Bad Yesterday Was,

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1 0314
    bandera-1vis 0314
    bandera-1min 0314

Advertisement