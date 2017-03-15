KC, Kathryn rumampa bitbit ang mga mamahaling bag

MORE than a SARTORIAL event ay tila naging talbugan ang Fashion Week ng isang clothing line.

When KC Concepcion kasi arrived, she was clutching her Gucci Dionysus embroidered leather bag na nauna na naming nasulat na Christmas gift ni KC sa sarili. The bag is ultra-expensive as it costs S$5,200.00 or roughly P260,000.

Tila hindi rin naman nagpatalbog si Kathryn Bernardo who was with her rumoured boyfriend Daniel Padilla. She was clutching naman a Fendi Baguette Micro Double-Sided Monster Crossbody Bag.

Mamahalin din siyempre ang bag na yon as it reportedly cost P132,000.