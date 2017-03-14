De Lima binatikos ang mga kapwa senador na naniniwalang sangkot siya sa droga INQUIRER.net

BINATIKOS ni Sen. Leila de Lima ang mga kapwa senador na naniniwalang sangkot siya sa droga. “It hurts that some of my colleagues apparently believe (or choose to believe, for their own reasons (and) prejudices) the lies being assiduously (and) relentlessly peddled about me by the likes of Alvarez, Aguirre, Calida, Jimenez, Topacio & Sandra Cam,” sabi ni de Lima sa dalawang-pahinang pahayag.

Ang tinutukoy ni de Lima ay sina Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, Solicitor General Jose Calida, Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) chair Dante Jimenez, abogado ng VACC na si Ferdinand Topacio, at dating jueteng whistleblower Sandra Cam.

“Judging from their body language (and) line of questioning during a Senate inquiry, a handful of my colleagues were predisposed at accepting, hook, line (and) sinker, the perjurious (albeit coerced I believe) [the] testimonies of Kerwin Espinosa & Ronnie Dayan about me being an alleged beneficiary of drug money from Espinosa, [in spite] of the glaring, even irreconcilable inconsistencies in their respective stories,” ayon pa kay de Lima.

Isinangkot ni Espinosa at ni Dayan si de Lima sa iligal na droga sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Idinagdag ni de Lima na sinulsulan pa umano ng isa sa mga senador si Dayan na idiin siya sa droga.

“So, who’s disrespecting who? May God bless them…” ayon pa kay de Lima.

Nakadetine si de Lima simula pa noong Pebrero 24.

