Nadine: May responsibilidad ako sa mga bata!

PROUD na proud si James Reid sa kanyang girlfriend na si Nadine Lustre sa bagong award na natanggap nito recently.

Imagine, natalo niya sina Janella Salvador, Liza Soberano at Janine Gutierrez sa 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards sa kategoryang Favorite Pinoy Star.

Inamin ni Nadine na bata pa lang siya ay dream na niya ang magkaroon ng trophy mula sa Nickelodeon.

“It feels amazing because that trophy, I’ve seen it since I was young. I would see Kids’ Choice Awards, nakikita ko yung international celebrities na naaawardan nga. It feels really good kasi parang a piece of my childhood is with me,” pahayag ni Nadine.

Dugtong pa ng dalaga, “There will always be the responsibility. Even just being in showbiz, talagang may responsibility na talaga. Kids look up to us.

“Siyempre we want to be responsible with everything that we do. I like inspiring all these kids. The responsibility is not hard kasi I only have to be myself.”