Nadine: May responsibilidad ako sa mga bata!

PROUD na proud si James Reid sa kanyang girlfriend na si Nadine Lustre sa bagong award na natanggap nito recently.
Imagine, natalo niya sina Janella Salvador, Liza Soberano at Janine Gutierrez sa 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards sa kategoryang Favorite Pinoy Star.
Inamin ni Nadine na bata pa lang siya ay dream na niya ang magkaroon ng trophy mula sa Nickelodeon.
“It feels amazing because that trophy, I’ve seen it since I was young. I would see Kids’ Choice Awards, nakikita ko yung international celebrities na naaawardan nga. It feels really good kasi parang a piece of my childhood is with me,” pahayag ni Nadine.
Dugtong pa ng dalaga, “There will always be the responsibility. Even just being in showbiz, talagang may responsibility na talaga. Kids look up to us.
“Siyempre we want to be responsible with everything that we do. I like inspiring all these kids. The responsibility is not hard kasi I only have to be myself.”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94