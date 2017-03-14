May tumalon sa riles ng MRT By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naapektuhan ang operasyon ng Metro Rail Transit 3 kahapon matapos na mayroong tumalon sa riles sa istasyon nito sa Guadalupe. Ayon sa post ng MRT sa Twitter, nagpatupad ito ng provisional service ala-1:52 ng hapon. Ang biyahe ay mula North Avenue station hanggang Shaw Boulevard station at pabalik. “Prov’l Service implemented from North-Shaw viceversa as of 1:52PM due to an unidentified pax who suddenly jumped in the tracks of Guada Stn.” Alas-2:53 ng hapon ng bumalik sa normal ang operasyon ng MRT.

