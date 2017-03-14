Mocha Uson:Baka mamura ko po ang mga bugok sa Senado na nagpapahirap sa atin!

TINARAYAN ni Giselle Toengi ang Pambansang Starlet sa kanyang Twitter account.

Super blame kasi ang starlet to a pinetree proportion na dilawan ang may pakana ng pagkakatanggal ng kanyang account sa Twitter.

“Stop spreading lies, propaganda & #AlternativeFacts @MochaUson Get a real job instead of creating vitriolic divisions between Pinoys,” tweet ni G.

“Waking up in Los Angeles to #MochaFloppe Wat does that say? That paid online armies don’t have the comprehension to compress thought #truth,” maanghang niyang follow-up.

Si starlet naman, pinagsabihan ng kanyang fan na tumakbong senador.

Agad-agad naman ang pagsagot ng hitad, “Naku wala po akong plano tumakbong Senador. Baka mamura ko lang yung mga bugok sa Senado na nagpapahirap sa atin.”

Siya kaya talaga ang nag-tweet noon? Kung siya, aba, ang tingin pala niya sa ilang nasa senado ay mga bugok. Anyway, binira naman siya sa isang website dahil sa comment niyang iyon.

“Understatement ang KAPAL sa taong ito. parang hindi na tao sa tapang ng apog.”

“Ikaw kaya murahin namin. Bastos para sa bastos. Dapat sayo bastusin din kasi deserve mo. Akala mo walang bahid ng kasalanan eh hubadera ka nga dyan. Hmpt.”

“Lakas maka-bugok ni atcheng. Bigyan nga natin ng kapeng barako itetch nang kabahan naman minsan.”

“Never read her blog nor will I be inclined to. Its only here in FP that I get tidbits about Mocha and her distorted views and opinions.

“I never fail to cringe with her rampant use of the word, bugok. So uncouth! What in the world where they thinking when they gave her the post at MTRCB!”

Isang follower naman ni Mocha ang nagtanggol sa starlet na ito and said, “Kung makapanghusga naman kayo wagas! Anong gusto nyo manahimik na lang siya at tanggapin ang mga pambabastos n’yo!

“Yan tayo eh, you only want to hear kung ano ang gusto nyo. Pero kapag laban sa mga Dilawan, magwawala na agad kayo. E, nasan ang hustisya!?”