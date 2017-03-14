Tulak namugot, patay sa pulis

Patay ang isa umanong drug pusher nang makipagbarilan sa mga alagad ng batas, matapos niyang pugutan ng ulo ang isang matandang lalaki sa Tanza, Cavite, ayon sa pulisya. Kapwa pinaglalamayan ngayon ang suspek na si Rodrigo Tumangday alyas “Diego,” tubong Bukidnon, at biktimang si Epifanio Grepo, 75, ayon sa ulat ng Cavite provincial police. Naganap ang engkuwentro sa pagitan ng mga pulis at ni Tumangday dakong alas-12 ng tanghali Lunes, sa Sitio Matabok, Brgy. Calibuyo. Nagtungo ang mga elemento ng Tanza Police sa naturang lugar matapos makatanggap ng impormasyon na may tinaga doon. Nang palapit na sa crime scene ang mga pulis ay bigla umano silang hinarang ni Tumangday, na may dalang bolo. Sinita at tinanong siya ng mga pulis pero bumunot siya ng baril at pinaputukan nang tatlong beses ang mga ito, kaya gumanti ang mga alagad ng batas at siya’y napatay, ayon sa ulat. Matapos iyo’y naisagawa na ang imbestigasyon sa naunang insidente, kung saan paulit-ulit umanong tinaga ni Tumangday si Grepo hanggang sa maputol ang ulo ng huli. Natagpuan sa bangkay ni Tumangday ang isang kalibre-.38 revolver na may karga pang tatlong bala’t tatlong basyo, pati na isang sachet ng hinihinalang shabu. Narekober naman sa kubo ng suspek ang sari-saring drug paraphernalia. Napag-alaman sa mga residente na si Tumangday ay nagtutulak ng iligal na droga sa naturang lugar, ayon sa pulisya.

