Quantcast

Tulak namugot, patay sa pulis

By

2:35 pm | Tuesday, March 14th, 2017

cavite
Patay ang isa umanong drug pusher nang makipagbarilan sa mga alagad ng
batas, matapos niyang pugutan ng ulo ang isang matandang lalaki sa
Tanza, Cavite, ayon sa pulisya.
Kapwa pinaglalamayan ngayon ang suspek na si Rodrigo Tumangday alyas
“Diego,” tubong Bukidnon, at biktimang si Epifanio Grepo, 75, ayon sa
ulat ng Cavite provincial police.
Naganap ang engkuwentro sa pagitan ng mga pulis at ni Tumangday dakong
alas-12 ng tanghali Lunes, sa Sitio Matabok, Brgy. Calibuyo.
Nagtungo ang mga elemento ng Tanza Police sa naturang lugar matapos
makatanggap ng impormasyon na may tinaga doon.
Nang palapit na sa crime scene ang mga pulis ay bigla umano silang
hinarang ni Tumangday, na may dalang bolo.
Sinita at tinanong siya ng mga pulis pero bumunot siya ng baril at
pinaputukan nang tatlong beses ang mga ito, kaya gumanti ang mga
alagad ng batas at siya’y napatay, ayon sa ulat.
Matapos iyo’y naisagawa na ang imbestigasyon sa naunang insidente,
kung saan paulit-ulit umanong tinaga ni Tumangday si Grepo hanggang sa
maputol ang ulo ng huli.
Natagpuan sa bangkay ni Tumangday ang isang kalibre-.38 revolver na
may karga pang tatlong bala’t tatlong basyo, pati na isang sachet ng
hinihinalang shabu.
Narekober naman sa kubo ng suspek ang sari-saring drug paraphernalia.
Napag-alaman sa mga residente na si Tumangday ay nagtutulak ng iligal
na droga sa naturang lugar, ayon sa pulisya.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1 0314
    bandera-1vis 0314
    bandera-1min 0314

Advertisement