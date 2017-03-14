Maymay umaasang liligawan ni Edward: Siyempre naman! By Ervin Santiago

On national television, diretsong inamin ng PBB Lucky Season 7 Big Winner na si Maymay Entrata na wish niyang ligawan siya ng kapwa housemate na si Edward Barber. Sa guesting ni Maymay sa Gandang Gabi Vice, kasama ang tatlo pa sa Final Four ng PBB na sina Edward, Kisses at Yong, walang kagatul-gatul nitong sinabi na type talaga niyang maging boyfriend si Edward. Tanong ni Vice sa kanya, “Eventually, gusto mo bang ligawan ka ni Edward?” Kinikilig na sagot ng dalaga, “Aba, siyempre naman!” Nang tanungin naman si Edward kung balak na ba niyang ligawan ngayon si Maymay, “Honest answer, hindi ko alam kasi we’re still getting used to everything here.” Bago matapos ang PBB Lucky Season 7, inamin ni Edward na may “feelings” din siya para kay Maymay kasabay ng pagsasabing nagagandahan siya sa dalaga. In fairness, mukhang may promise ang dalawang bagets kapag pinagtambal ng ABS-CBN sa isang pelikula o teleserye. Malakas ang chemistry ng dalawa on screen, ha! Noong nasa loob pa lang sila ng Bahay Ni Kuya ay marami nang kinikilig sa kanilang loveteam, kaya sigurado kaming maraming matutuwa kapag ginawa silang magka-loveteam.

