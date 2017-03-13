No. 1 spot nakuha ng Cignal-San Beda Hawkeyes By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

PINAMUNUAN ni Javee Mocon ang matinding atake sa ikaapat na yugto ng Cignal-San Beda Hawkeyes para talunin ang Racal Tile Masters, 96-86, at mahablot ang top seed sa kanilang 2017 PBA

D-League Aspirants’ Cup game Lunes sa JCSGO Gym. Ang masipag na forward ay nagtapos na may 18 puntos, walong rebounds at tatlong assists para sa Hawkeyes na pinalawig ang kanilang winning streak sa walong laro para tapusin ang elimination round na may 8-1 kartada. Angat sa 77-74 iskor sa ikaapat na yugto, pinalobo ng Cignal ang kanilang bentahe sa 11 puntos, 87-76, sa huling 4:17 ng laro sa pangunguna ni Mocon. Si Jason Perkins ay gumawa ng 25 puntos, anim na rebounds at apat na assists para pamunuan ang Hawkeyes habang si Pamboy Raymundo ay nag-ambag ng 10 puntos, tatlong rebounds at tatlong assists. Pinangunahan ni Jackson Corpuz ang Racal sa itinalang 20 puntos.

