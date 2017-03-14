Jake sa bashers: Wag n’yong idamay ang anak ko! By Ervin Santiago

Binantaan na ni Jake Ejercito ang mga bashers na nambu-bully sa anak nila ni Andi Eigenmann na si Ellie. Umiral ang pagiging tatay ng anak ni Mayor Erap Estrada nang mabasa ang ilang mensahe sa social media laban sa kanya pati na rin Ellie. Halatang naapektuhan siya nang todo sa bashers. Sa kanyang Twitter account, sinabi ni Jake na hangga’t maaari ay ayaw na niyang patulan ang mga netizens na nambabastos sa kanya, hindi na raw kasi siya nagpapaapekto sa mga ito dahil ang concentration nga niya ngayon ay ang kanyang pamilya, lalo na ang kanyang anak. Pero kamakailan nga ay hindi na nakapagpigil si Jake dahil pati si Ellie ay idinamay ng mga mga troll sa social media. Ni-repost niya ang isa sa mga mensahe ng basher sa kanya, “…pati anak mo idadamay namin. Wag kang epal g*go alagaan mo na lang ang anak mo ng magka silbi ka nmn!” Na sinagot naman ng binata ng, “Troll on me all you want if it pleases you. But all the fun will stop once you attack my daughter.”

