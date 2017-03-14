Mang Ramon muling isinugod sa ospital pagkatapos ng 90th b-day By Ervin Santiago Pamilya Revilla humiling ng dasal sa madlang pipol

ISINUGOD muli sa ospital ang dating aktor at senador na si Mang Ramon Revilla, Sr., isang araw matapos mag-celebrate ng kanyang ika-90 kaarawan. Habang sinusulat namin ang balitang ito ay naka-confine pa rin ang ama ni former Sen. Bong Revilla sa ospital. Kaya naman muling humiling ng taimtim na dasal ang pamilya Revilla sa kanilang mga kaanak at kaibigan para sa mabilis na paggaling ni Mang Ramon. Kahapon, nag-post ng mahabang mensahe sa kanyang Facebook account si Portia Ilagan na itinuturing ng kapamilya ng mga Revilla, hiniling nito sa mga tagasuporta ng dating senador na ipagdasal ito na gumaling agad sa kanyang karamdaman. “Humihingi po ako ng dasal mula sa inyong lahat para sa minamahal natin na si Sen. Ramon B. Revilla, Sr. na nasa ospital ngayon, mula pa po noong March 9, isang araw matapos ang kanyang ika-90th kaarawan. Sama-sama tayong magdasal para sa kanyang lubusang pag galing,” ang sabi ni Portia sa kanyang FP post. Noong nakaraang March 8, nagdiwang ng kanyang 90th birthday si Mang Ramon kasama ang kanyang pamilya at malalapit na kaibigan.



