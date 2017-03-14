Pototoy ni sikat na celebrity pinagtripan ng mga bading

Big in Japan daw ang isang handsome actor na in-love sa kanyang ka-loveteam.

Sa isang chikahan portion habang naghihintay sa lead stars ng isang leading network, napag-usapan ang actor and his lady love.

Kasuwerte raw ng girlalu dahil nga enormous daw ang “dingdang” ng kanyang dyowa.

Ang chika ng isang mahaderang writer, ‘yung asset daw ng actor ay very disappointing at first. Para raw itong ari ng bata. But when challenged, may ibubuga raw ito dahil nagiging dragon sa laki.

Very common ang name ng actor but his surname will make you feel red.