Paghuhubo’t hubad ni Iza Calzado sa pelikula pinag-usapan sa Japan

HINDI nasayang ang paghuhubad ni Iza Calzado sa indie film na “Bliss” dahil ginawaran siya ng Osaka Asian Film Festival ng Yakushi Pearl Award for Best Performer 2017.

Isang nurse na na-rape ang role ni Iza sa nasabing movie and in one scene she was shown totally naked. Hinubaran kasi siya ng rapist niya at talagang hubo’t hubad siya sa eksena na iyon.

Sa kanyang Instagram account ay pinasalamatan din ni Iza ang staff and crew ng A Love To Last maging ang kanyang boyfriend na si Ben Wintle, bukod sa production ng kanyang pelikula.

“Thank you to ABS-CBN and my show ALTL (A Love To Last) for allowing me to fly out for the screening and awards. To my family and friends, thank you for the love and support. To my love [Ben Wintle] thank you for being a witness to this journey.

“I am so glad you were there last night to capture this moment, sorry I didn’t get to mention you on stage as I was super trying to keep it short and was so nervous. Thank you for being a constant source of love and light,” say ni Iza sa caption niya sa kanyang Instagram photo.