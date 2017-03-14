Pia inggit na inggit sa mga estudyante By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAKISALAMUHA si 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach sa mga kabataan sa Tondo na ga-graduate na next month. Sa isang video sa Instagram account niya, kasama niya ang mga mag-aaral at inilagay sa caption ang kanyang nadarama. Sabi raw ni Pia sa mga estudyante, “Suwerte at nakapagtapos kayo. Ako nga hindi nakapag-college kasi di namin kayang bayaran yung tuition fees. “At naging insecurity ko ng matagal na panahon yun. Hanggang ngayon, naiisip ko pa ring bumalik sa pag-aaral. Congratulations! Sana dumami pa kayo.” Batid ni Pia na sa bansa natin, ang kahirapan pa rin ang dahilan kung bakit hindi makapagtapos ngpag-aaral ang ilan nating kababayan.

