RS Francisco best actor sa Sinag Maynila 2017

TINANGHAL na Best Actor si Raymond Francisco sa Sinag Maynila 2017 Awards Night last Sunday para sa kanyang ipinakitang akting sa pelikulang “Bhoy Intsik” directed by Joel Lamangan.
Ginanap ang awards night para sa taunang Sinag Maynila filmfest sa Samsung Hall ng SM Aura.
Sa kanyang acceptance speech, napaiyak talaga si RS (Raymond) dahil sa sobrang kaligayahan, ito raw kasi ang unang award na natanggap niya mula nang sumabal siya sa larangan ng pag-arte.
Nagbiro pa nga ang actor-director nang i-double check niya ang nakasulat na pangalan sa envelope, “Baka mamaya, ma-LaLaLand ako, na nag-i-speech na, hindi pala ako ang winner! This is a big deal for me since it’s my firs time to win an award. I was already acting since Prep, in school stage.”
“I also dedicate this to my superb director Joel Lamangan, all the hardworking staff of Bhoy Intsik, my staff in Frontrow Entertainment, as well as my tribute to the LGBT community,” aniya pa.
Nagwagi rin ang “Bhoy Intsik” bilang Sinag Box Office Award for being the most blockbuster film among the entries. Naka-tie naman ni Raymond sa Best Actor category si Kristofer King para sa “Kristo”.
Ang mga miyembro ng jury para sa Full Length Competition ay binubuo nina French film critic and historian Max Tessier, Filipino film critic Oggs Cruz and Film Development Council of the Philippines Chair Liza Diño-Seguerra.
